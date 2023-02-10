Taylor and Texas A&M host LSU

Texas A&M Aggies (17-7, 9-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-12, 1-10 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M Aggies (17-7, 9-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-12, 1-10 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M visits the LSU Tigers after Wade Taylor IV scored 22 points in Texas A&M’s 83-78 victory against the Auburn Tigers.

The Tigers are 9-5 on their home court. LSU gives up 68.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 9-2 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M is third in the SEC scoring 75.1 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is shooting 48.7% and averaging 16.5 points for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

Taylor is averaging 14.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 0-10, averaging 59.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

