Taylor and No. 24 Texas A&M host No. 11 Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers (20-7, 9-5 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (20-7, 12-2 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -1; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Texas A&M plays the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers after Wade Taylor IV scored 21 points in Texas A&M’s 69-60 win against the Missouri Tigers.

The Aggies are 13-1 on their home court. Texas A&M scores 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Volunteers are 9-5 in conference play. Tennessee is third in the SEC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Josiah-Jordan James averaging 4.1.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is shooting 41.0% and averaging 15.6 points for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Santiago Vescovi averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Zakai Zeigler is shooting 38.0% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

