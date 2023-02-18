Taylor and Marshall host Troy

Troy Trojans (17-11, 9-6 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (22-6, 11-4 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (17-11, 9-6 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (22-6, 11-4 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -9; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces the Troy Trojans after Andrew Taylor scored 28 points in Marshall’s 84-83 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Thundering Herd are 14-2 on their home court. Marshall leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 35.7 boards. Micah Handlogten leads the Thundering Herd with 10.1 rebounds.

The Trojans are 9-6 in conference play. Troy ranks ninth in the Sun Belt shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

The Thundering Herd and Trojans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taevion Kinsey is averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Zay Williams is averaging 12 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

