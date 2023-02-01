Taylor and Marshall host Appalachian State

Marshall Thundering Herd (18-5, 7-3 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-10, 6-4 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30…

Marshall Thundering Herd (18-5, 7-3 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-10, 6-4 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Andrew Taylor scored 20 points in Marshall’s 103-65 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Mountaineers are 9-4 in home games. Appalachian State is seventh in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. CJ Huntley leads the Mountaineers with 6.6 boards.

The Thundering Herd are 7-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall ranks sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Gregory is averaging 11.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Taevion Kinsey is averaging 21.3 points, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Thundering Herd. Taylor is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.