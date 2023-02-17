Tarleton State faces Sam Houston in conference showdown

Sam Houston Bearkats (19-6, 9-4 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (14-13, 8-7 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (19-6, 9-4 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (14-13, 8-7 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lue Williams and the Tarleton State Texans host Qua Grant and the Sam Houston Bearkats in WAC play Saturday.

The Texans have gone 11-1 in home games. Tarleton State averages 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Bearkats are 9-4 against WAC opponents. Sam Houston is second in the WAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kaosi Ezeagu averaging 1.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Texans. Jakorie Smith is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Donte Powers averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Grant is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 24.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

