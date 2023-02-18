Talford scores 20, Winthrop tops Charleston Southern 75-67

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford scored 20 points and Winthrop beat Charleston Southern 75-67 on Saturday. Talford also…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford scored 20 points and Winthrop beat Charleston Southern 75-67 on Saturday.

Talford also had six rebounds for the Eagles (13-16, 8-8 Big South Conference). Cory Hightower added 16 points and seven boards. Toneari Lane sank four 3-pointers and scored 16.

Tyeree Bryan finished with 23 points to pace the Buccaneers (8-19, 4-12), who have lost six straight. Taje’ Kelly added 13 points and seven rebounds. Claudell Harris Jr. had 10 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Winthrop hosts Campbell, while Charleston Southern visits UNC Asheville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.