Talford leads Winthrop against Campbell after 20-point performance

Campbell Fighting Camels (13-15, 8-8 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (13-16, 8-8 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Campbell Fighting Camels (13-15, 8-8 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (13-16, 8-8 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Winthrop -4; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces the Campbell Fighting Camels after Kelton Talford scored 20 points in Winthrop’s 75-67 win against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Eagles are 8-4 on their home court. Winthrop ranks eighth in the Big South with 11.7 assists per game led by Kasen Harrison averaging 3.8.

The Fighting Camels are 8-8 in conference matchups. Campbell is 7-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Talford is averaging 16 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Winthrop.

Ricky Clemons is averaging 13.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Camels. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

