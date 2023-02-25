Syracuse visits Pittsburgh after Cummings’ 22-point showing

Syracuse Orange (16-12, 9-8 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (20-8, 13-4 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh…

Syracuse Orange (16-12, 9-8 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (20-8, 13-4 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -6; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the Syracuse Orange after Nelly Cummings scored 22 points in Pittsburgh’s 76-68 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Panthers are 13-3 in home games. Pittsburgh is sixth in the ACC scoring 74.9 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Orange are 9-8 in ACC play. Syracuse scores 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cummings is averaging 10.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Panthers. Blake Hinson is averaging 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Judah Mintz is averaging 16 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

