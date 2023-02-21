Syracuse plays Clemson after Girard’s 21-point outing

Syracuse Orange (16-11, 9-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (19-8, 11-5 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Syracuse Orange (16-11, 9-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (19-8, 11-5 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits the Clemson Tigers after Joseph Girard III scored 21 points in Syracuse’s 77-55 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Tigers have gone 13-1 in home games. Clemson is sixth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 32.2 rebounds. Hunter Tyson leads the Tigers with 9.3 boards.

The Orange are 9-7 against ACC opponents. Syracuse is eighth in the ACC scoring 73.9 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. PJ Hall is shooting 52.9% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Girard is averaging 17 points for the Orange. Judah Mintz is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

