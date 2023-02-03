Swope leads Southern Indiana against Morehead State after 24-point showing

Morehead State Eagles (15-9, 8-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-11, 6-5 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (15-9, 8-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-11, 6-5 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts the Morehead State Eagles after Isaiah Swope scored 24 points in Southern Indiana’s 80-76 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Screaming Eagles are 9-2 on their home court. Southern Indiana is the OVC leader with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Polakovich averaging 4.9.

The Eagles are 8-3 against conference opponents. Morehead State has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Lakes averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Swope is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Mark Freeman is shooting 44.9% and averaging 16.1 points for the Eagles. Kalil Thomas is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

