Swope and Southern Indiana host Tennessee State

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (15-15, 8-9 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (18-12, 10-7 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (15-15, 8-9 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (18-12, 10-7 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee State -4; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana plays the Tennessee State Tigers after Isaiah Swope scored 26 points in Southern Indiana’s 82-79 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 13-3 at home. Tennessee State is second in the OVC scoring 77.8 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 8-9 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana ranks second in the OVC with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Jacob Polakovich averaging 12.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Swope is averaging 15.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Polakovich is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.