Swope and Southern Indiana host Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (15-9, 8-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-11, 6-5 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (15-9, 8-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-11, 6-5 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Indiana -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana faces the Morehead State Eagles after Isaiah Swope scored 24 points in Southern Indiana’s 80-76 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 9-2 in home games. Southern Indiana ranks second in the OVC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Polakovich averaging 8.0.

The Eagles are 8-3 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is eighth in the OVC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Gross averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jelani Simmons is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Swope is averaging 14.9 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Mark Freeman is averaging 16.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Eagles. Gross is averaging 12.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.