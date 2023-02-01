Sweatman leads Cent. Conn. St. against Saint Francis (BKN) after 20-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-17, 4-5 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (11-11, 4-5 NEC) New York; Thursday, 2…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-17, 4-5 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (11-11, 4-5 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. visits the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Davonte Sweatman scored 20 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 88-74 win over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Terriers have gone 8-3 at home. Saint Francis (BKN) has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Devils are 4-5 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. ranks seventh in the NEC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Andre Snoddy averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is averaging 10.7 points for the Terriers. Zion Bethea is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Kellen Amos is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Blue Devils. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 9.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 37.0% over the past 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.