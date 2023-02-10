Live Radio
Super Bowl Appearances

The Associated Press

February 10, 2023, 4:46 PM

New England 11
Dallas 8
Denver 8
Pittsburgh 8
San Francisco 7
Green Bay 5
Miami 5
N.Y. Giants 5
Oakland-L.A. Raiders 5
St. Louis-L.A. Rams 5
Washington 5
Buffalo 4
Indianapolis-Baltimore 4
Minnesota 4
Kansas City 5
Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 4
Seattle 3
Atlanta 2
Baltimore 2
Carolina 2
Chicago 2
Tampa Bay 2
Arizona 1
New Orleans 1
N.Y. Jets 1
San Diego 1
Tennessee 1
Cleveland 0
Detroit 0
Jacksonville 0
Houston 0

