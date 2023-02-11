Live Radio
Sullivan scores 25, Vermont takes down UMass-Lowell 93-81

The Associated Press

February 11, 2023, 9:37 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Finn Sullivan’s 25 points helped Vermont defeat UMass Lowell 93-81 on Saturday night for the Catamounts’ seventh straight win.

Sullivan also added five rebounds for the Catamounts (15-10, 9-2 America East Conference). Dylan Penn added 20 points while going 5 of 8 and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. Robin Duncan recorded 15 points and was 6 of 7 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line.

The River Hawks (20-7, 7-5) were led in scoring by Everette Hammond, who finished with 29 points. UMass Lowell also got 18 points and five assists from Ayinde Hikim. Cam Morris III scored 10.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Vermont hosts New Hampshire and UMass-Lowell travels to play Bryant.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

