Sullivan and Vermont host UMass-Lowell

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (20-6, 7-4 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (14-10, 8-2 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Finn Sullivan scored 21 points in Vermont’s 74-65 win against the Maine Black Bears.

The Catamounts are 6-1 on their home court. Vermont has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The River Hawks are 7-4 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell is the top team in the America East with 39.5 points per game in the paint led by Max Brooks averaging 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Penn is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Everette Hammond is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the River Hawks. Allin Blunt is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

