Suder scores 16, Bellarmine beats Central Arkansas 68-67

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Peter Suder scored 16 points and Curt Hopf made a layup with five seconds remaining to…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Peter Suder scored 16 points and Curt Hopf made a layup with five seconds remaining to lift Bellarmine over Central Arkansas 68-67 on Sunday.

Suder also grabbed eight rebounds for the Knights (13-16, 8-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Langdon Hatton scored 12 points. Juston Betz totaled eight points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

The Bears (9-20, 4-12) were led by Camren Hunter with 19 points and four assists. Collin Cooper added 14 points and three steals. Cooper hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left to give the Bears a 67-66 lead. Masai Olowokere pitched in with 12 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Bellarmine visits Jacksonville, while Central Arkansas hosts Jacksonville State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.