Styles and Maryland-Eastern Shore host Coppin State

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (15-11, 7-4 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (7-21, 2-9 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (15-11, 7-4 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (7-21, 2-9 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coppin State -3; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits the Coppin State Eagles after Zion Styles scored 22 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 68-63 loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 4-5 in home games. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC with 5.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Steers averaging 1.3.

The Hawks are 7-4 in conference play. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks sixth in the MEAC scoring 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Da’Shawn Phillip averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Sessoms is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Mike Hood is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Phillip averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Styles is shooting 49.7% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 68.2 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 11.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.