Strawbridge leads Evansville against Northern Iowa after 20-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-12, 8-6 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-21, 0-14 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-12, 8-6 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-21, 0-14 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Evansville -10; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville plays the Northern Iowa Panthers after Kenny Strawbridge scored 20 points in Evansville’s 70-61 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Purple Aces have gone 2-8 at home. Evansville has a 1-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers have gone 8-6 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yacine Toumi is averaging 10.5 points and six rebounds for the Purple Aces. Antoine Smith Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Bowen Born is scoring 18.9 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 0-10, averaging 62.8 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

