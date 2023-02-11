Strawbridge, Evansville Purple Aces to host Clay and the Missouri State Bears

Missouri State Bears (13-12, 9-6 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-21, 1-14 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears (13-12, 9-6 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-21, 1-14 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Evansville in MVC action Sunday.

The Purple Aces are 3-8 on their home court. Evansville is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears have gone 9-6 against MVC opponents. Missouri State is 4-4 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin Coleman is averaging 10.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Donovan Clay is averaging 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.