Stony Brook visits Hofstra after Estrada’s 27-point outing

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-15, 4-6 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (16-8, 9-2 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-15, 4-6 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (16-8, 9-2 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the Stony Brook Seawolves after Aaron Estrada scored 27 points in Hofstra’s 76-72 win over the Towson Tigers.

The Pride have gone 7-1 at home. Hofstra ranks second in the CAA shooting 37.0% from downtown, led by Bryce Washington shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

The Seawolves are 4-6 in CAA play. Stony Brook ranks seventh in the CAA with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Frankie Policelli averaging 9.3.

The Pride and Seawolves square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Estrada is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 14.9 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Seawolves. Policelli is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.