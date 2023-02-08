Stony Brook plays Monmouth on home losing streak

Monmouth Hawks (4-20, 3-8 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (8-16, 4-7 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Monmouth Hawks (4-20, 3-8 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (8-16, 4-7 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stony Brook -3.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook is looking to break its three-game home losing streak with a win over Monmouth.

The Seawolves have gone 5-5 in home games. Stony Brook gives up 68.8 points and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 3-8 against CAA opponents. Monmouth has a 1-17 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenan Sarvan is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 8.5 points. Frankie Policelli is averaging 14.7 points and 9.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Myles Foster is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 58.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.