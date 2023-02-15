Stony Brook hosts Wight and William & Mary

William & Mary Tribe (10-17, 5-9 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (9-18, 5-9 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7…

William & Mary Tribe (10-17, 5-9 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (9-18, 5-9 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary takes on the Stony Brook Seawolves after Ben Wight scored 20 points in William & Mary’s 68-66 win against the Towson Tigers.

The Seawolves have gone 6-6 in home games. Stony Brook has a 4-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tribe are 5-9 against CAA opponents. William & Mary ranks sixth in the CAA scoring 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Wight averaging 9.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Onyekonwu is averaging 7.2 points for the Seawolves. Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Stony Brook.

Anders Nelson is averaging 11.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 61.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Tribe: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.