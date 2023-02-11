Stony Brook hosts N.C. A&T after Watson’s 20-point outing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-14, 7-6 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (8-17, 4-8 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 2…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-14, 7-6 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (8-17, 4-8 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stony Brook -1; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits the Stony Brook Seawolves after Marcus Watson scored 20 points in N.C. A&T’s 66-61 win against the Elon Phoenix.

The Seawolves have gone 5-6 in home games. Stony Brook has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

The Aggies are 7-6 in conference matchups. N.C. A&T ranks ninth in the CAA with 11.9 assists per game led by Kam Woods averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Seawolves. Frankie Policelli is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Woods is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Aggies. Watson is averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

