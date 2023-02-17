Stony Brook hosts Estrada and Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (21-8, 14-2 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (10-18, 6-9 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Hofstra Pride (21-8, 14-2 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (10-18, 6-9 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra faces the Stony Brook Seawolves after Aaron Estrada scored 21 points in Hofstra’s 73-43 win against the Hampton Pirates.

The Seawolves have gone 7-6 at home. Stony Brook is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pride have gone 14-2 against CAA opponents. Hofstra ranks third in the CAA shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is shooting 39.4% and averaging 14.5 points for the Seawolves. Frankie Policelli is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Tyler Thomas is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 15.7 points. Estrada is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Pride: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.