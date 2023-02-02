Stony Brook hosts Elon following Policelli’s 34-point outing

Elon Phoenix (3-19, 1-8 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (8-14, 4-5 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Elon Phoenix (3-19, 1-8 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (8-14, 4-5 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stony Brook -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays the Elon Phoenix after Frankie Policelli scored 34 points in Stony Brook’s 71-66 win against the Hampton Pirates.

The Seawolves have gone 5-4 in home games. Stony Brook ranks fourth in the CAA in team defense, giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Phoenix have gone 1-8 against CAA opponents. Elon is seventh in the CAA with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Torrence Watson averaging 4.4.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Onyekonwu is averaging 6.7 points for the Seawolves. Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Sean Halloran is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 62.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.