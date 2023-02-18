Stonehill takes on Cent. Conn. St. after Zegarowski’s 30-point outing

Stonehill Skyhawks (14-15, 10-4 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (9-19, 6-7 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Stonehill Skyhawks (14-15, 10-4 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (9-19, 6-7 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -3; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Max Zegarowski scored 30 points in Stonehill’s 75-60 win over the Long Island Sharks.

The Blue Devils are 5-6 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. ranks fifth in the NEC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Snoddy averaging 5.5.

The Skyhawks have gone 10-4 against NEC opponents. Stonehill is 8-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blue Devils. Kellen Amos is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Andrew Sims is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Skyhawks. Isaiah Burnett is averaging 12.4 points and three steals over the past 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

