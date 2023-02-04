Live Radio
Stonehill defeats Saint Francis Brooklyn 65-59

The Associated Press

February 4, 2023, 3:32 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Zegarowski scored 17 points as Stonehill beat Saint Francis Brooklyn 65-59 on Saturday.

Zegarowski had seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (12-14, 8-3 Northeast Conference). Andrew Sims scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 16 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and added five assists and three blocks. Shamir Johnson went 3 of 4 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Tedrick Wilcox Jr. led the Terriers (12-12, 5-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Zion Bethea added 15 points for Saint Francis. Di’Andre Howell-South also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

