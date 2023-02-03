Stewart, UT Martin Skyhawks to visit Childs, Lindenwood Lions

UT Martin Skyhawks (15-9, 7-4 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-16, 3-8 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (15-9, 7-4 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-16, 3-8 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on Lindenwood in OVC action Saturday.

The Lions are 6-3 on their home court. Lindenwood has a 3-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Skyhawks are 7-4 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is the OVC leader with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by KK Curry averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Childs averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Keenon Cole is shooting 54.0% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for Lindenwood.

Parker Stewart is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 16.2 points and 1.5 steals. Jordan Sears is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.