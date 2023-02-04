Stewart and the UT Martin Skyhawks visit conference foe Lindenwood

UT Martin Skyhawks (15-9, 7-4 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-16, 3-8 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UT Martin Skyhawks (15-9, 7-4 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-16, 3-8 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lindenwood -4; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Childs and the Lindenwood Lions host Parker Stewart and the UT Martin Skyhawks in OVC play.

The Lions are 6-3 in home games. Lindenwood averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Skyhawks are 7-4 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is third in the OVC with 14.3 assists per game led by Jordan Sears averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Childs is averaging 13.2 points for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

KK Curry is averaging 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Stewart is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.