Stewart and the UT Martin Skyhawks take on conference foe Eastern Illinois

UT Martin Skyhawks (15-10, 7-5 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-18, 3-9 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kinyon Hodges and the Eastern Illinois Panthers host Parker Stewart and the UT Martin Skyhawks in OVC play Thursday.

The Panthers have gone 5-7 at home. Eastern Illinois has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Skyhawks are 7-5 in OVC play. UT Martin is fourth in the OVC with 14.1 assists per game led by Jordan Sears averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaakema Rose Jr. is averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Hodges is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Stewart is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 16.2 points and 1.5 steals. Sears is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

