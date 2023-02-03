Stewart and Santa Clara host San Francisco

Santa Clara Broncos (16-8, 4-5 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (15-10, 4-6 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Santa Clara Broncos (16-8, 4-5 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (15-10, 4-6 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits the San Francisco Dons after Carlos Stewart scored 22 points in Santa Clara’s 88-70 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Dons have gone 9-4 in home games. San Francisco is seventh in the WCC with 13.1 assists per game led by Khalil Shabazz averaging 3.1.

The Broncos are 4-5 in WCC play. Santa Clara is sixth in the WCC scoring 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Brandin Podziemski averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrell Roberts averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Shabazz is averaging 15.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Podziemski is averaging 18.8 points, eight rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Broncos. Stewart is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.