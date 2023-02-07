Stevenson leads West Virginia against No. 11 Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) Morgantown, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Iowa State Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones after Erik Stevenson scored 34 points in West Virginia’s 93-61 win against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Mountaineers are 10-3 on their home court. West Virginia has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cyclones are 7-3 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State ranks second in the Big 12 scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Osun Osunniyi averaging 7.1.

The Mountaineers and Cyclones match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevenson is averaging 14.9 points for the Mountaineers. Seth Wilson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Caleb Grill is averaging 10.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Cyclones. Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

