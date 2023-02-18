Stetson visits Thompson and FGCU

Stetson Hatters (15-11, 10-5 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-12, 6-9 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Stetson Hatters (15-11, 10-5 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-12, 6-9 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU plays the Stetson Hatters after Isaiah Thompson scored 20 points in FGCU’s 75-72 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Eagles are 7-3 on their home court. FGCU has a 2-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hatters are 10-5 against ASUN opponents. Stetson leads the ASUN shooting 39.0% from deep. Wheza Panzo leads the Hatters shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is shooting 38.0% and averaging 14.8 points for the Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Panzo averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Jalen Blackmon is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

