Stetson Hatters and Lipscomb Bisons play in ASUN Tournament

Lipscomb Bisons (19-12, 11-7 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (17-12, 12-6 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stetson -2; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Stetson Hatters take on the Lipscomb Bisons in the ASUN Tournament.

The Hatters’ record in ASUN games is 12-6, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference play. Stetson is 8- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Bisons are 11-7 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb is seventh in the ASUN shooting 35.6% from downtown. Will Pruitt paces the Bisons shooting 42.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Hatters. Wheza Panzo is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Ahsan Asadullah is averaging 7.1 points, six rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bisons. Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.