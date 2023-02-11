Stetson faces North Florida on 3-game win streak

Stetson Hatters (14-10, 9-4 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (10-15, 5-8 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stetson Hatters (14-10, 9-4 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (10-15, 5-8 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Florida -1; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Hatters take on North Florida.

The Ospreys are 8-2 in home games. North Florida has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hatters have gone 9-4 against ASUN opponents. Stetson is ninth in the ASUN scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Josh Smith averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Placer averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Carter Hendricksen is averaging 16 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Jalen Blackmon is averaging 14.3 points for the Hatters. Smith is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

