Stanford visits USC following Peterson’s 30-point performance

Stanford Cardinal (11-15, 5-10 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (18-8, 10-5 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: USC…

Stanford Cardinal (11-15, 5-10 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (18-8, 10-5 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC plays the Stanford Cardinal after Drew Peterson scored 30 points in USC’s 97-60 victory against the California Golden Bears.

The Trojans are 13-1 in home games. USC is fifth in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Cardinal are 5-10 in conference games. Stanford has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans and Cardinal match up Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Peterson is shooting 46.5% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for USC.

Maxime Raynaud is averaging 8.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

