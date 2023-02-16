Stanford visits No. 4 UCLA following O’Connell’s 22-point performance

Stanford Cardinal (11-14, 5-9 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (21-4, 12-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Stanford Cardinal (11-14, 5-9 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (21-4, 12-2 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -13.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces the No. 4 UCLA Bruins after Michael O’Connell scored 22 points in Stanford’s 88-79 victory over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Bruins have gone 13-0 in home games. UCLA has a 16-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cardinal have gone 5-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyger Campbell is averaging 12.6 points and 4.8 assists for the Bruins. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Spencer Jones averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Ingram Harrison is shooting 39.2% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 66.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

