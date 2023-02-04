Stanford visits da Silva and Colorado

Stanford Cardinal (10-12, 4-7 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado…

Stanford Cardinal (10-12, 4-7 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado faces the Stanford Cardinal after Tristan da Silva scored 20 points in Colorado’s 59-46 win against the California Golden Bears.

The Buffaloes are 10-2 in home games. Colorado is sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 70.7 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Cardinal are 4-7 in Pac-12 play. Stanford has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: da Silva is averaging 16.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Buffaloes. KJ Simpson is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Spencer Jones is averaging 13.3 points for the Cardinal. Ingram Harrison is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 63.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

