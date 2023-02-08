Stanford takes home win streak into matchup with Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (10-13, 4-8 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arizona State Sun Devils (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (10-13, 4-8 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Cardinal play Arizona State.

The Cardinal are 7-4 on their home court. Stanford averages 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Sun Devils are 7-6 in conference games. Arizona State is eighth in the Pac-12 with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Warren Washington averaging 2.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Jones averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Ingram Harrison is shooting 39.5% and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Desmond Cambridge is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Sun Devils. DJ Horne is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

