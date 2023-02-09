Stanford plays Arizona State in conference matchup

Arizona State Sun Devils (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (10-13, 4-8 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Arizona State Sun Devils (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (10-13, 4-8 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -3; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Spencer Jones and the Stanford Cardinal host Desmond Cambridge and the Arizona State Sun Devils in Pac-12 action.

The Cardinal have gone 7-4 at home. Stanford is eighth in the Pac-12 with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 3.9.

The Sun Devils are 7-6 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State scores 71.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 13.3 points for the Cardinal. Ingram Harrison is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Frankie Collins is averaging 11.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Sun Devils. Cambridge is averaging 13.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

