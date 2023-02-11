Stanford hosts Tubelis and No. 4 Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (22-3, 11-3 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (10-14, 4-9 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arizona Wildcats (22-3, 11-3 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (10-14, 4-9 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -9; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona plays the Stanford Cardinal after Azuolas Tubelis scored 23 points in Arizona’s 85-62 victory over the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal are 7-5 on their home court. Stanford is second in the Pac-12 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Spencer Jones averaging 2.1.

The Wildcats are 11-3 against conference opponents. Arizona averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 13.5 points for the Cardinal. Ingram Harrison is averaging 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Tubelis is shooting 58.0% and averaging 20.9 points for the Wildcats. Oumar Ballo is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

