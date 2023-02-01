Stanford faces Utah, looks to stop road skid

Stanford Cardinal (9-12, 3-7 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (15-8, 8-4 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stanford Cardinal (9-12, 3-7 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (15-8, 8-4 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford will try to end its seven-game road losing streak when the Cardinal face Utah.

The Utes are 10-3 in home games. Utah is second in the Pac-12 with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Branden Carlson averaging 5.5.

The Cardinal have gone 3-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford ranks fourth in the Pac-12 allowing 65.1 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlson is averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Spencer Jones is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.