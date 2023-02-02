Stanford Cardinal play the Utah Utes, aim for 5th straight win

Stanford Cardinal (9-12, 3-7 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (15-8, 8-4 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stanford Cardinal (9-12, 3-7 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (15-8, 8-4 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah -7; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Utah.

The Utes are 10-3 in home games. Utah is third in the Pac-12 with 14.7 assists per game led by Rollie Worster averaging 5.1.

The Cardinal have gone 3-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford is ninth in the Pac-12 scoring 68.4 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

Ingram Harrison is averaging 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.