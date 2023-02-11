St. Thomas earns 73-43 win over UMKC

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Parker Bjorklund’s 20 points helped St. Thomas defeat UMKC 73-43 on Saturday night. Bjorklund had…

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Parker Bjorklund’s 20 points helped St. Thomas defeat UMKC 73-43 on Saturday night.

Bjorklund had five rebounds for the Tommies (17-11, 8-7 Summit League). Andrew Rohde scored 12 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. Ahjany Lee recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Rayquawndis Mitchell led the Kangaroos (11-16, 7-7) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and six rebounds. Shemarri Allen added eight points for UMKC. Jeff Ngandu also recorded six points.

St. Thomas takes on Western Illinois at home on Saturday, and UMKC hosts North Dakota State on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

