St. John’s (NY) visits No. 16 Xavier following Nunge’s 23-point outing

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (14-9, 4-8 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (18-5, 10-2 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (14-9, 4-8 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (18-5, 10-2 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Xavier hosts the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm after Jack Nunge scored 23 points in Xavier’s 85-83 overtime victory over the Providence Friars.

The Musketeers are 12-1 on their home court. Xavier is ninth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 76.2 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Red Storm are 4-8 against Big East opponents. St. John’s (NY) is fifth in the Big East with 15.2 assists per game led by Andre Curbelo averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Freemantle is averaging 15.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Musketeers. Souley Boum is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

David Jones averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Joel Soriano is averaging 16.7 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

