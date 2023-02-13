St. John’s (NY) visits DePaul on 3-game road slide

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (15-11, 5-10 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-16, 3-11 Big East) Chicago; Tuesday, 9…

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (15-11, 5-10 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-16, 3-11 Big East)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s (NY) will try to end its three-game road skid when the Red Storm take on DePaul.

The Blue Demons have gone 7-5 in home games. DePaul has a 7-14 record against teams over .500.

The Red Storm have gone 5-10 against Big East opponents. St. John’s (NY) ranks fourth in the Big East with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Joel Soriano averaging 7.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Umoja Gibson is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 assists and two steals. Javan Johnson is shooting 42.1% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for DePaul.

David Jones averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Soriano is averaging 15.5 points and 12.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

