St. John’s (NY) takes on No. 18 UConn

UConn Huskies (21-7, 10-7 Big East) vs. St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (17-12, 7-11 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. John’s (NY) -7; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 UConn Huskies and the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm meet at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The Red Storm are 10-1 in non-conference play. St. John’s (NY) averages 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Huskies have an 11-0 record in non-conference play. UConn ranks third in the Big East shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Posh Alexander is averaging 9.7 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Red Storm. Joel Soriano is averaging 15.4 points and 11.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

Adama Sanogo is scoring 16.8 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 18.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

