St. John’s (NY) hosts No. 18 Creighton after Nembhard’s 21-point performance

Creighton Bluejays (17-9, 11-4 Big East) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (16-11, 6-10 Big East) New York; Saturday, 7:30…

Creighton Bluejays (17-9, 11-4 Big East) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (16-11, 6-10 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. John’s (NY) -7; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Creighton takes on the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm after Ryan Nembhard scored 21 points in Creighton’s 94-86 overtime loss to the Providence Friars.

The Red Storm are 11-4 on their home court. St. John’s (NY) is sixth in college basketball with 37.3 rebounds led by Joel Soriano averaging 12.1.

The Bluejays are 11-4 in Big East play. Creighton is the Big East leader with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soriano is averaging 15.4 points and 12.1 rebounds for the Red Storm. Dylan Addae-Wusu is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

Scheierman is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 13.1 points and 8.2 rebounds. Trey Alexander is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

