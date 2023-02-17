St. John’s (NY) faces No. 18 Creighton after Addae-Wusu’s 24-point game

Creighton Bluejays (17-9, 11-4 Big East) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (16-11, 6-10 Big East) New York; Saturday, 7:30…

Creighton Bluejays (17-9, 11-4 Big East) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (16-11, 6-10 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s (NY) takes on the No. 18 Creighton Bluejays after Dylan Addae-Wusu scored 24 points in St. John’s (NY)’s 92-83 overtime win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Red Storm have gone 11-4 at home. St. John’s (NY) is fifth in the Big East scoring 77.0 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Bluejays are 11-4 against Big East opponents. Creighton ranks fifth in the Big East shooting 35.1% from deep. Trey Alexander leads the Bluejays shooting 42.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Soriano is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 12.1 rebounds for the Red Storm. Addae-Wusu is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 15 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Bluejays. Alexander is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

